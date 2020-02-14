Amadeus River Cruises has commissioned a new five-star ship, which is set to enter service in spring 2021.
Amadeus Cara will be the river line’s 17th ship and will primarily sail the Danube and the Rhine.
Founder and managing director Dr Wolfgang Luftner said Cara would deliver "much needed" extra capacity.
The ship will feature 70 luxury cabins and 12 Amadeus suites, with cabins on the ships’s Mozart and Strauss decks featuring panoramic windows spanning the entire breadth of the cabin.
All cabins and suites will come with bathrooms, infotainment systems, flatscreen TVs, a phone, mini bar and air conditioning.
Suites, meanwhile, will come with outdoor balconies and seating areas.
Onboard features include the Amadeus club and outdoor club terrace; a fitness area, hair and massage salon; panoramic restaurant and bar; and live music
“With the continued growth in river cruising, we are very excited to welcome Amadeus Cara to our portfolio," said Sukie Rapal, head of river cruise at parent Fred River Cruises.
"Amadeus River Cruises is a trusted and respected brand in the UK and offers incredible experiences, itineraries and shore excursions to their guests."
Cara’s maiden voyage will be the eight-day Danube Rhapsody, departing Passau in April 2021. It will sail the Danube to the Black Sea and between Amsterdam and Basel on the Rhine during its inaugural season.
Fares lead in from £499pp for a three-night cruise-only Interlude on the Danube itinerary, departing 16 August 2021.
Three river cruises lead in from £1,699pp, departing 2 September 2021, travelling along the Rhine, Main and Danube and visitng the streets of Rothenburg ob der Tauber.
Sister ship Amadeus Imperial will debut this April.