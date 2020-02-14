Amadeus Cara will be the river line’s 17th ship and will primarily sail the Danube and the Rhine.



Founder and managing director Dr Wolfgang Luftner said Cara would deliver "much needed" extra capacity.



The ship will feature 70 luxury cabins and 12 Amadeus suites, with cabins on the ships’s Mozart and Strauss decks featuring panoramic windows spanning the entire breadth of the cabin.



All cabins and suites will come with bathrooms, infotainment systems, flatscreen TVs, a phone, mini bar and air conditioning.



Suites, meanwhile, will come with outdoor balconies and seating areas.



Onboard features include the Amadeus club and outdoor club terrace; a fitness area, hair and massage salon; panoramic restaurant and bar; and live music