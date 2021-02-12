BA parent IAG has inked an NDC distribution deal with Amadeus to provide agents content via its platform

BA parent IAG has inked an NDC distribution deal with Amadeus to provide agents content via its platform

Agents will be able to search, compare, book and service NDC from British Airways via a single platform thanks to a new partnership between Amadeus and BA parent IAG.

Content from all IAG airlines, which also include Aer Lingus, Vueling and Iberia, will in future be available to the trade through the Amadeus Travel Platform, with BA promising the move would create more choice for trade partners, including greater personalisation of content and access to new offers.



The two partners confirmed the arrangement on Friday (26 February), stressing work was already under way to make IAG’s NDC content available through the platform.



IAG and Amadeus hope to complete NDC connections for British Airways and Iberia in the second half of the year, with Vueling following in 2022.



No date has yet been set for when this will be achieved for Aer Lingus, with the partners stating further information about implementation for the Irish carrier would follow in due course.



NDC stands for New Distribution Capability, a modern standard certified by Iata allowing airlines to make products, content and ancillaries available to travel sellers.



Agents will be able to access the content htrough their "go-to" Amadeus solution.