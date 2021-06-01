UK Rail Breaks has appointed Amanda Leggett to a newly created business development manager role to boost the rail specialist’s trade presence.

Leggett joins after spells with Getabed, Great Rail Journeys and JTA, and will be aiming to help the operator capitalise on an expected spike in demand for rail breaks.



She brings more than 30 years’ travel industry experience to the role, and joins UK Rail Breaks after meeting owner David Glover at a conference.



"The thing that struck me was her passion for the product she was selling and the enthusiasm that she had," said Glover.



"Amanda is the perfect fit for UK Rail Breaks and her vast knowledge and connections within the industry will hopefully help make UK Rail Breaks the first choice for agents when booking city or theatre breaks by rail."