AmaWaterways have revealed its new-look trade marketing team.
Natasha Warren and Sarah Le Goff have joined river line’s ranks in Guildford.
Warren has been appointed marketing manager, covering for Sarah Thomson who is due shortly to take maternity leave.
She joins from Royal Caribbean, bringing 15 years’ experience working across various marketing, trade and sales support roles.
Le Goff, meanwhile, has been appointed trade marketing executive.
She arrives from the American Automobile Association’s East Central division where she was group trip planner.
Her previous roles include working as a programme manager and sustainable tourism consultant.
At Ama, she will be dedicated to supporting and developing the line’s business through the trade.
Both Warren and Le Goff’s roles are trade-focused, the line added.