Exactly one year ago this month, travel witnessed one of the most notable industry casualties of the pandemic.

On 21 July, Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) entered administration, affecting 50,000 passengers and destroying the livelihoods of 4,000 staff.

One year on, and its chief executive Christian Verhounig is back in the CEO seat, this time in charge of new line Ambassador Cruise Line – a UK-based venture launched by a group of cruise veterans promising “premium-value” ex-UK cruise experiences, and a commitment to working with the trade.

Ambassador’s first ship, Ambience, will sail from Tilbury in spring 2022 with a plan to extend sailings from additional regional ports including Liverpool and Newcastle in 2023.

Like CMV, Ambassador specialises in the over-50s market; offers ex-UK cruises; and even employs notable CMV names including Verhounig, Christopher Coates, now Ambassador’s chief commercial officer, Gary Hides, chief information officer, and Simon Weeks, chief financial officer. Meanwhile, CMV sales director Lisa Jacobs has been appointed to lead the sales team.

It is here, however, Verhounig insists the similarities with CMV end.

“We do have to consider this is a completely new start-up,” he says. “It’s completely new ownership and it’s a whole new roadmap going forward.

“This [the collapse of CMV] was not the reason for the owners starting up this line. The reason is that there is massive pent-up demand in the market for no-fly cruises sailing out of the UK.”

That may be, but it’s hard not to draw parallels with CMV – even Ambassador’s ship was formerly owned by the failed company.

Verhounig, however, is unconcerned. “It’s not about staying away or staying close [to the CMV brand],” he says.

“I’m sure we will appeal not only to previous cruisers of CMV and other companies, but also to a new group of people.”