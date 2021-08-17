Departing from London Tilbury on 11 December next year, Ambassador’s first ship Ambience will sail to Hamburg and Antwerp for the German christmas markets, with six cricketing icons onboard. Fares start from £399 per person.

Hosted by BBC broadcaster Gary Richardson, guests will be accompanied by David Gower OBE, Graham Gooch OBE, Mike Gatting OBE, Devon Malcolm, Ray East and John (JK) Lever MBE.

They will discuss their personal experiences and views on the game today, as well as taking part in quizzes and pre-dinner drinks.