The government is poised to reveal its plans to ease quarantine for amber list arrivals on Thursday (8 July) according to widespread national press headlines on Wednesday (7 July).

Reports suggest the proposals, first put forward by former health secretary Matt Hancock and further hinted at by both prime minister Boris Johnson and transport secretary Grant Shapps, would effectively turn the UK’s amber list green for double-jabbed travellers.

There are also warnings in the papers that the lifting of Covid restrictions in the UK will create issues for employers as staff go sick or decline to return to the office.

Here are the key national news headlines affecting travel on Wednesday (7 July).

Summer holidays from as early as 19 July

Boris Johnson is to tear up quarantine rules from as early as 19 July, allowing the fully vaccinated to go abroad without self-isolation. Ministers are expected to make the final decision tomorrow. Multiple sources say Johnson is determined to axe the quarantine requirement for amber list destinations on this date following the departure of former health secretary Matt Hancock. (The Daily Mail)

Amber list quarantine to be lifted

Britons will no longer have to quarantine after visiting amber list countries from around the end of July. Boris Johnson faces criticism from his own MPs and business leaders over the six week wait for the ending of self-isolation rules. Johnson today faces Prime Minister’s Questions and a two-hour interrogation by the Liaison Committee of MPs on Covid. (Sky News)

Travel rules ditched in weeks for vaccinated

Ministers will meet on Thursday to sign off a policy allowing people to travel without isolation. Whitehall sources say it will happen before August. (The Times)

‘Weeks of workplace chaos’

Businesses face the issue of around two million people a week contracting Covid or being forced to self-isolate when restrictions lift on 19 July. The government admits there could be 100,000 new cases a day, exceeding the 61,000 in January. (Financial Times)

Businesses braced for legal claims over return to the office

HR experts are warning employers could face a barrage of legal claims from employees wanting to continue working from home. Many employees were refusing to return to work because of safety concerns but have no legal right to work from home once restrictions lift. (The i)

Heathrow Crossrail fares to be capped

Passengers travelling to Heathrow on the new Crossrail line in London will be able to avoid the premium charged over the Tube fare. Airport passengers will benefit from fare capping using Oyster if they make additional journeys on London’s transport network. (The Standard)