62% of all 2021 departure package price comparison searches via TravelSupermarket are for July and August (Credit: Ethan McArthur/Unsplash)

62% of all 2021 departure package price comparison searches via TravelSupermarket are for July and August (Credit: Ethan McArthur/Unsplash)

Interest in, and demand for, holiday travel to amber list destinations has soared amid reports the government will soon ease the UK’s quarantine rules for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals.

Price comparison site TravelSupermarket reports consumer confidence has "risen drastically"; 55% of all package holiday bookings in the past week, made following a price comparison search on the site, were for July and August, up from just 10% a fortnight ago.

Currently, TravelSupermarket’s most searched-for package holiday destinations are the green-listed Balearic Islands, closely followed by amber list destinations including Tenerife and Crete.

Emma Coulthurst, from TravelSupermarket, said package holidays "tend not to see" immediate steep fluctuations in prices compared to flight fares. "Packages are nearly always better value than going DIY and they also give you better financial and legal protections," she added.

"Once the government confirms the date when quarantine on return will be dropped for the double vaccinated and more countries are likely to open up to Brits in the coming weeks, demand will increase to get away. This could see prices going up, so now is the time to act."

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is expected to outline changes to the UK’s quarantine and traffic light regimes on Thursday (8 July); it is expected he will detail plans to ease quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from amber list destinations.