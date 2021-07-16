The requirement to self-isolate for 10 days when returning from amber countries was removed for double-jabbed travellers on Monday (19 July).

Miles Morgan, owner of agency chain Miles Morgan Travel, told TTG this week’s move had been the “catalyst” for his 18 high street shops to take some summer 2021 bookings.

“We’re now doing summer 2021 bookings – we were doing next to nothing before this week,” said Morgan. “It’s nowhere near normal, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s the normal stuff that’s selling – Greece and Spain – it’s what you would expect, but not the volume. The change in the amber rules is significant and has been the catalyst to a noticeable step up.

“It’s not been an explosion of bookings, but it’s hopefully something we can build on. What we need now is a few quiet weeks with no big changes – we don’t want more countries to go amber plus.”

Morgan added most summer 2021 customers were booking only one or two weeks prior to departure, and that the availability of hotels was not a problem.