Some agents have seen increases in late bookings for key amber list destinations like Spain and Greece this week after the easing of quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated people.
The requirement to self-isolate for 10 days when returning from amber countries was removed for double-jabbed travellers on Monday (19 July).
Miles Morgan, owner of agency chain Miles Morgan Travel, told TTG this week’s move had been the “catalyst” for his 18 high street shops to take some summer 2021 bookings.
“We’re now doing summer 2021 bookings – we were doing next to nothing before this week,” said Morgan. “It’s nowhere near normal, but it’s a step in the right direction.
“It’s the normal stuff that’s selling – Greece and Spain – it’s what you would expect, but not the volume. The change in the amber rules is significant and has been the catalyst to a noticeable step up.
“It’s not been an explosion of bookings, but it’s hopefully something we can build on. What we need now is a few quiet weeks with no big changes – we don’t want more countries to go amber plus.”
Morgan added most summer 2021 customers were booking only one or two weeks prior to departure, and that the availability of hotels was not a problem.
Richard Dixon, director of homeworking agency Holidaysplease, agreed the amber list relaxation had “made a difference” to summer 2021 bookings this week, with the company currently taking more short-haul bookings than normal.
“There’s an appetite in the market, but it’s not fantastic,” he said. “There remains a lot of uncertainty in customers’ minds and an air of caution.”
Dixon added Holidaysplease had seen a “little spike” in summer bookings in June, followed by a gradual increase in sales throughout July – with many people booking within two weeks of departure.
“There’s definitely a bit of demand. It’s mainly short-haul – Greece and Spain,” he said. “For the green list stuff, it’s the Caribbean, particularly Antigua and Barbados – that’s quite busy for people travelling relatively soon in July, August and September.”
Dixon said hotel availability was “not a problem” in Greece and Spain. But it was “more difficult” in the Caribbean.
Morgan, meanwhile, stressed the importance to agents of making summer bookings to help bring in enough money to see their businesses through the coming winter.
“From the travel agent’s point of view, future season sales are great, but it’s summer that brings in the cash agents need to see themselves through the winter,” he added. “It’s crucial for most people.”
Morgan said domestic British Isles’ cruises were still “going well”, and he called for the UK government to announce a date for the resumption of international cruises, which would “give a further boost” to the market.
Paul Rice, partner at Off Broadway Travel, said the agency had bookings for the UK and a “few enquiries” for this summer, but customers were still concerned about the cost of testing, particularly families.
“The other issue is that they are wary about getting stuck abroad unless the insurance companies cover it,” he added. “Some people are confident – we have a family going to Majorca with five kids and they’ve just said: ‘We’re going’.”