The fallout from the UK government’s decision to ease quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals from 19 July dominates Friday’s national press headlines (9 July).

Key themes included concerns over pricing as a result of the decision, and a general consensus that airport queues will continue to be an issue this summer.

Meanwhile, there are also fresh worries raised over the easing of social distancing and mask wearing in UK tourist destinations.

Here are all the main national press headlines concerning travel the country woke up to on Friday (9 July).

Bookings surge after quarantine rules changed

EasyJet reported a 400% increase in bookings for amber list destinations following the relaxing of quarantine restrictions yesterday. Steep price rises are, however, thought to be unlikely due to airlines and operators adding capacity. (BBC)

Flight prices skyrocket

Some airline tickets more than doubled in the hours following the amber list changes yesterday. A British Airways flight to Malaga rose from £170 to £224 and a one-way ticket to Nice on 20 July went from £160 to £361. (The Independent)

‘Six-hour border chaos’ as restrictions ease

Whitehall sources have warned Border Force is “nowhere near ready” to cope with an expected surge of passengers arriving at UK airports. Extra health checks will mean long queues this summer if there is a surge in demand. (The Daily Mail)

NHS covid app ‘could be made less sensitive’

The Test and Trace app used in England and Wales could be made less sensitive to reduce the number of people asked to self-isolate. The app detects the distance between users – currently 2 metres or less – and spots those in proximity to the infected. It is not compulsory to self-isolate when pinged, but many are staying at home for 10 days. (BBC)

Chancellor tells people to get back to the office

Rishi Sunak has said workers should return to the office as soon as possible. Sunak said it was really important for younger staff who find face-to-face interaction and learning from others to be useful experience at the start of their careers. (The Telegraph)

Dragons’ Den star says boycott marine theme parks

Deborah Meaden is urging Abta to update its animal welfare policy to pressure travel chiefs to blacklist attractions that keep dolphins and whales in captivity. (The Independent)

Tourist hotspots ‘dreading’ 19 July

Locals in UK tourist areas say they are anxious about the lifting of restrictions on 19 July. Many are calling for masks and social distancing to be maintained. (The Guardian)