Many news outlets carry details of yesterday’s briefing by the prime minister, in which he said changes would be made to the isolation requirements for those returning from amber list countries.

Meanwhile, Germany has lifted its ban on UK visitors but queues are building at Heathrow and one couple fell foul of a mix-up over post-Brexit passport requirements.

Here’s the news affecting travel on 6 July.

Travel industry awaits details of how to avoid quarantine

Double-vaccinated Britons may soon avoid quarantine when returning from amber list countries. Transport secretary Grant Shapps will update the industry later this week on removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from amber destinations including Spain. (City AM)

Germany ends ban on UK visitors

Germany is lifting a Covid-related travel ban on people from the UK from tomorrow. Visitors who are fully vaccinated will not be required to isolate. Non-vaccinated people will still be required to quarantine for up to 10 days, with the option to end this early with a negative test on the fifth day. (BBC)

‘Shambles’ at Heathrow as long queues continue

Passengers have slammed Heathrow after waiting in long queues for hours with little social distancing. The airport said the waiting time for Border Force checks was unacceptable, with one passenger saying only 20% of desks were open. (Metro)

Balearics ‘could go amber again’

Majorca and the other Balearic islands could go back on the amber list following a surge in Covid cases. Sunday saw the islands record 303 cases in 24 hours, 70 more than the previous day. (The Standard)

Holidaymakers turned away after wrong passport advice

Jet2 has revised its post-Brexit passport advice after a mistake at Leeds Bradford airport over validity. Two passengers travelling to Ibiza were told incorrectly they did not have the required six months needed to travel. Jet2 has rebooked the couple. (The Independent)