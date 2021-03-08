American Airlines has begun "rebuilding" is transatlantic summer schedule with the resumption of 10 UK and European routes to the US.

The US carrier, which is a joint business partner of British Airways, operates out of Heathrow in the UK, and Dublin in Ireland.



Daily Heathrow services to Dallas Fort Worth, New York JFK and Chicago O’Hare International are already under way, as is American’s three-times-weekly Heathrow-Charlotte service.



Its daily Heathrow-Miami International service is pencilled in to restart on 27 March, followed by Los Angeles and Philadelphia International on 28 March.



A new three-times-weekly Heathrow-Seattle service, meanwhile, is scheduled to start on 30 March, operated by a Boeing 777-200 aircraft. It will increase to a daily service from 3 June.



Elsewhere, American’s daily Dublin-Philadelphia service will restart on 28 March.