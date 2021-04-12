American Airlines is offering reduced rate rapid Covid testing for travellers flying from the UK.

The carrier has struck a deal with test provider Qured which advertises US-valid fit to fly antigen tests from £39, with results in 20 minutes. TTG has asked American Airlines to confirm the discounted rate, however partner carrier British Airways offers the Qured test for £33.

Tests can be ordered to any UK address and are designed for travel departing from and returning to the UK from the US.

“Our partnership with Qured will help to provide peace of mind as our customers travelling from the UK prepare for the air,” said Julie Rath, American’s vice president of customer experience and reservations.

Tests are remotely administered by a professional health advisor via a scheduled video call. The advisor guides customers through nose and throat swabbing and processing the sample.

Results are ready within 20 minutes of swabbing and electronic verified results shared with the patient an hour later. Customers download a ‘fit to fly’ certificate if the test is negative.

American is currently operating from Heathrow to Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/ Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia and Seattle.