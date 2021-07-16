During the summer season, American expects to fly more than 90% of its domestic seat capacity and 80% of its international seat capacity compared to 2019.

The carrier’s chief executive Doug Parker said changes made during the pandemic had enabled the airline to begin expanding. “The green flag has dropped,” he said.

The airline will bring back 3,000 furloughed staff this autumn and has hired 3,500 new employees.

During the second quarter of its financial year, American Airlines Group made a net profit of $19 million, taking into account government support of $1.4 billion.

Without taking this into consideration, a net loss of $1.1 billion was recorded.