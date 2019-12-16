The TMC has announced it will retain its 50% stake in the business, with US investor Carlyle Group and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund CIC buying into the share of the business held by a consortium led by investment management firm Certares.



Amex GBT has declined to disclose details of the transaction. It said the move would allow it to maintain focus on its long-term growth strategy.



The University of California Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents and Kaiser Permanente have also joined the investor group.



Certares founder and senior managing director Greg O’Hara will continue as executive chairman of the GBT board of directors.



“This investment validates the success of the joint venture and underscores the strength of our long-term growth strategy,” said O’Hara.

“We are pleased to continue working with American Express and nearly all of our original investors, as well as welcoming Carlyle, GIC and others to the group.”