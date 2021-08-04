Zoetry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos in Mexico and Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucia in the Caribbean have been converted from independent resorts, expanding the Zoetry portfolio to seven properties.

Opening in November 2021, Zoetry Casa Del Mar Los Cabos will feature 60 beachfront suites with views of the Sea of Cortez, two restaurants, four pools and two bars.

Zoetry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, formerly the Marigot Bay Resort and Marina, will be the first AMR Collection brand to launch on the Caribbean island.

It will include 124 rooms and suites, access to a marina, four restaurants, four bars, and two infinity pools. The resort’s opening date will be announced at a later date.

Last week AMResorts unveiled AMR Collection as its new “master brand” to mark its 20th anniversary.