AMResorts has signed a resort deal to bring its Secrets and Dreams brands to Mexico’s coastal region of Nayarit.

Secrets Bahia Mita Surf and Spa Resort and Dreams Bahia Mita Surf and Spa Resort are due to open from 1 June.



The resorts will span one cohesive property on the sandy beaches of Banderas Bay, near Punta de Mita.



The adults-only Secrets resort will feature 278 ocean view suites, including some ocean-front suites with private terraces.



Amenities include two infinity pools and an infinity water deck pool, three a la carte restaurants, a cafe and grill, seven bars and lounges, and 33,000sq/ft of spa facilities, including hydrotherapy options and 21 private cabanas.