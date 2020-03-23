Nigel Morris, tax director at MHA MacIntyre Hudson, has outlined the key points employers must consider when applying for the initiative’s benefits.

Under the scheme, HRMC will pay 80% of the employees’ salary who would otherwise have been laid off or made redundant, up to £2,500.

Morris stresses furloughed workers should not undertake any work for the company, including answering calls or emails, to be eligible.

The scheme is open to all businesses until the end of April for staff who were employed from 28 February.

Annual leave will continue to be accrued, no national insurance or pay as you earn (PAYE) tax is due, and changing a staff member’s status is still subject to existing employment law.

Should the business decide later that redundancies are still necessary, Morris advises owners to take legal advice at that stage.



"We don’t yet know whether employees will be restricted from taking on other/new work while receiving a salary under the scheme, but government advice is being updated on a daily basis," said Morris, warning the scheme is a reimbursement by HRMC and business may face cash flow issues in paying workers.

However, the government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan is also available to those companies.