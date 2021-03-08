An ambition first flagged by the industry a year ago received government backing last autumn in the shape of the Jet Zero Council – a new body which gathered industry leaders and ministers together to, as it put it, “turbocharge” sustainable aviation projects.

A key proposal – developing an emission-free transatlantic aircraft – drew much scepticism, but Jet Zero’s other main development focus, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is already emerging as a credible interim measure while alternatives like electric propulsion are developed.



Fifteen years before Jet Zero was set up, industry body Sustainable Aviation, which counts most UK airlines and aviation-related businesses among its membership, began work on the issue.

It neatly sums up the problem faced: “At present, the performance of battery technology cannot match the performance of liquid hydrocarbon fuels, which means that in the short- and medium- term for short-haul flights – and in the long-term for long-haul flights – flying will remain jet-fuel based.”