Many travel entrepreneurs have been excluded from the government’s Covid support schemes so far. But could this change in March’s budget?

“You will not face this alone,” said chancellor Rishi Sunak at the beginning of the pandemic as he announced a package of financial help for Britain’s workers – one that, despite his words, bypassed many in travel, leaving them very much on their own.

The National Audit Office estimates 2.9 million people have fallen through gaps in the government’s support schemes, including many in travel, such as agency owners who can furlough staff but get no help themselves and homeworkers who are recently self-employed.

For these people, things might be about to change after parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) got involved. The all-party group of MPs has called on HMRC to “urgently explain” why some taxpayers were not able to access government support during the pandemic.