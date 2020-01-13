Robyn Nixon, Intrepid’s interim managing director for EMEA, said Turner had been a "valued part" of the Intrepid team for the past eight years.

"While we are sad to see Andrew leave, Intrepid has always believed in supporting personal growth and development of our people and this is a great career opportunity for him.

"We want to thank him for his contribution to the business and wish him great success in his new role.”

Intrepid did not reveal where Turner was headed, but confirmed it would be recruiting for a replacement.