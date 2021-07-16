Sturt was managing director of VIP Ski when it collapsed last November, and blamed the government’s "incoherent, inconsistent and sometimes deeply unhelpful" guidance on refunds and travel restrictions – as well as the lack of sector-specific support for travel – for VIP Ski’s demise.



The business was authorised to carry around 8,000 Atol-protected passengers when it failed. Sturt paid £175,000 for the brand and several assets back in January through a new company, Vita Brevis Limited.



VIP Ski returns as a luxury chalet operator serving the French Alps, although it won’t offer flight-inclusive packages this time.



Instead, it will offer transfers from a manned desk at Geneva airport. It has also negotiated favourable, subsidised rates for clients with several local taxi partners to offer transfers from Lyon, Grenoble and Chambery airports.