There are concerns the wearing of face masks on flights is triggering more air rage incidents, while there are also claims in the nationals that hotel quarantine costs will rise as government subsidies go down.

Here are the key headlines affecting travel on Thursday (22 July).



Airports prepare for busiest weekend of the year

UK airports are gearing up for the busiest weekend of the year as the summer getaway begins. Reports indicate more than 2,100 flights will carry up to 393,000 passengers to major European destinations after most schools break up. (The Standard)

Air rage doubles during pandemic



Airline staff have endured a surge in assaults as unruly passengers become desperate to ditch facemasks, Iata boss Willie Walsh has said. Walsh said the number of incidents had doubled following the onset of the pandemic. (The Telegraph)



Hotel quarantine cost increase planned



Travellers returning from red list destinations face paying an extra £500 for their quarantine hotel stay. Under plans reportedly being considered, the cost could increase to £2,250 to stop ‘unncessary’ trips to high-risk countries. Ministers are said to be frustrated taxpayers are subsidising the high cost of the 10-day stay. (Metro)



Quarantine hotels to have female guards

Women quarantining in UK hotels will now have female security guards following allegations of sexual harassment. Sixteen women reported issues to the BBC. Some have criticised a plan for two male guards to escort guests where female guards are unavailable as intimidating. (BBC)

Military take charge of pandemic response in Tunisia

Tunisia’s president has placed the military in charge of the pandemic response, sacking the country’s health minister. Tunisia has fully vaccinated only 7% of its population and there are issues with hospital capacity. (Financial Times)

Virgin Trains to overhaul fleet



Sir Richard Branson’s tilting trains are set for a fleet upgrade after nearly two decades. The Pendolino trains, which run from London’s Euston up the west coast to Glasgow, will be overhauled by current operator Avanti in a programme costing £117 million. The restaurant car will return with an additional cafe/bar carriage, but first class will be reduced. (The Telegraph)