Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas has returned to the UK as it prepares to start a series of British Isles cruises from 7 July.

The ship, which made its debut in Southampton in 2015, will be operating four-night Ocean Getaways alongside British Isles itineraries of between five and eight nights this summer.





Anthem of the Seas will be the first of Royal Caribbean’s ships to resume operations in Europe following the stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, at Royal Caribbean, said: “Anthem of the Seas has always been a firm favourite for UK guests and we have seen incredible demand for our sailings since announcing our return in March.



“With a jaw-dropping line-up of onboard activities, restaurants and entertainment, Anthem presents the perfect getaway this summer. We can’t wait to welcome families back on board one of the most revolutionary ships in our fleet for a summer of adventure.”