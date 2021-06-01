The islands are hoping to make the next iteration of the UK government's green list

Tourism chiefs in Antigua & Barbuda say the country is ready to welcome UK tourists now more than 60% of the destination’s hospitality workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Second doses are currently being administered to more than 3,500 employees in the sector.

According to a survey carried out by the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA), around 45% of the twin islands’ accommodation is booked for October to December 2021.

The ABHTA said there was "potential for growth", pointing towards the possibility of the UK government placing the destination on its green list over the coming months.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already given Antigua & Barbuda level one status, opening up travel to the destination.