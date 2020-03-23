In a letter to the industry, chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak said HMRC would look at individual cases and the department of transport could discuss industry-wide measures.



"Given the significant importance of the aviation sector to our economy and economic recovery, the government is prepared to enter negotiations with individual companies seeking bespoke support as a last resort, having exhausted other options.



"However, further taxpayer support would only be possible if all commercial avenues have been fully explored, including raising further capital from existing investors and discussing arrangements with financial stakeholders."

He said Air Passenger Duty (APD) will also be reduced.

This comes as some airlines have cancelled routes and airports have seen passenger numbers plummet.

“After having publicly announced a support package for airports and airlines, we’re surprised by where we find ourselves today," said Karen Dee, chief executive of the AOA.

"Our industry will now have to fight on its own to protect its workforce and its future."