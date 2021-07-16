The app carries all necessary Covid documentation and travel documents and warns travellers if they do not have the required accreditation to proceed.

Eurotunnel introduced it two weeks ago after adapting technology from a similar system offered to hauliers to maintain lorry deliveries after Brexit.

Now talks are underway to extend its usage, according to The Telegraph.

The paper said transport secretary Grant Shapps met French counterpart Jean-Baptiste Djebbari in Folkestone on Wednesday to discuss the potential.

Both ministers said the app was “the most advanced, even compared to airlines”.