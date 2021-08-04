During a period of great – if unforeseen – innovation in the cruise sector as lines ready themselves for cruising post-Covid, an app-driven online travel agency is aiming to sail cruise retailing towards its own new horizons.

My Kind of Cruise aims to “swipe away” what its team brands the sector’s “legacy” approach to choosing a holiday at sea online with an app that helps cruisers research, choose and book a voyage – all within 90 seconds.

“I love Airbnb, Deliveroo, Uber – but we’ve not seen that type of approach being used for booking cruises,” says co-founder, tech consultant and cruise enthusiast Sefton Monk (above left).

“There hasn’t been an app out there to book a cruise in this way. You have to go to a website, do a lot of manual research, write things down. We thought, ‘there must be an easier way’."

Having cruised since childhood, and with more than 10 years’ experience working with brands like Sky Store, Now TV and Discovery Channel, Monk took his idea into development last spring.

STREAMLINED SERVICE

Joining him and fellow co-founders Duncan Millar and Craig Smith last summer was David Rowlinson (above right), who had been furloughed in his role as head of digital content and TV for Cruise1st.

“Once I bought into the idea and saw the proof of concept, it reignited the flame inside me for cruising,” says Rowlinson. “I could book a cruise in probably 90 seconds which, on a traditional website, would take you about 40 minutes.”