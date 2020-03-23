TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this fortnight

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

Travel app recruits ambassadors for bounce-back

06 Apr 2020by Franki Berry

A travel app has launched a new recruitment campaign for when the industry starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hangout on Holiday is an app (Credit: You X Ventures/Unsplash)
Hangout on Holiday is an app (Credit: You X Ventures/Unsplash)

Hangout on Holiday, a platform which allows users to check-in at a resort and chat to a rep, has created Hangout Locals for after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

 

It is recruiting volunteers from a variety of destinations to be responsible for news and services updates where they live.

 

The travel ambassadors will be on hand to answer any questions from nervous travellers when restrictions begin to be lifted.

 

"It’s ambitious, but our challenge will be to find a local in as many destinations around the world as possible," said Paul Stanyer, Hangout on Holiday’s chief executive.

 

"It’s a pretty straightforward process - once we source a volunteer willing to become one of our Hangout Locals, we simply plug them into our app and they become immediately active for their resort or town.

 

"They can then deal with any Live Chat requests or can broadcast any relevant local updates to anyone who lives there or is planning to travel there in the future."

 

It was launched on 4 April on social media.

Related stories

How using and investing in technology could help future-proof your businessHow using and investing in technology could help future-proof your business
TTG Media launches new online event programmeTTG Media launches new online event programme
coronaviruscrisis managementDestinationsDiseaseHangout on HolidayHotels resorts and spastechnology
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2

Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2

23 Mar 2020
Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store

Earn £50 Love2shop vouchers when you book a Virgin Voyages package through Voyage Store

02 Mar 2020
Win a rock star experience with Virgin Voyages and Voyage Store

Win a rock star experience with Virgin Voyages and Voyage Store

02 Mar 2020
Win one of three places on an Inghams fam trip

Win one of three places on an Inghams fam trip

26 Feb 2020
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Experience

TTG Luxury Experience

22 Jun 2020The Belfry Hotel & Resort
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference

03 Jul 2020etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

10 Jul 2020The Vox, Birmingham
Luxpo London

Luxpo London

17 Jul 2020The Langham, London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU