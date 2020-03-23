Hangout on Holiday, a platform which allows users to check-in at a resort and chat to a rep, has created Hangout Locals for after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

It is recruiting volunteers from a variety of destinations to be responsible for news and services updates where they live.

The travel ambassadors will be on hand to answer any questions from nervous travellers when restrictions begin to be lifted.

"It’s ambitious, but our challenge will be to find a local in as many destinations around the world as possible," said Paul Stanyer, Hangout on Holiday’s chief executive.

"It’s a pretty straightforward process - once we source a volunteer willing to become one of our Hangout Locals, we simply plug them into our app and they become immediately active for their resort or town.

"They can then deal with any Live Chat requests or can broadcast any relevant local updates to anyone who lives there or is planning to travel there in the future."

It was launched on 4 April on social media.