Appetite for travel unaffected by Brexit, survey finds

The deals specialist unveiled the findings of its annual travel trends report at an event in London, which also included insights from Google and Abta.



Travelzoo found that 94% of the 925 members surveyed were keen to try new destinations. Japan and Norway have made it onto Travelzoo’s client wish list, with Canada jumping to third place in the list of new places members want to visit.



River cruising has emerged as a trend, with 23% of members putting this on their wish list, while almost 40% want to cruise in Scandinavia.



Consumers were three-and-a-half times more likely to spend more in a destination if they felt they had “scored themselves a good deal”, and more than half of those polled said they had spent more money locally as a result.



When it came to online content, Google’s industry manager-travel Paul Godman said it estimated 60% of consumers surveyed by the tech company did not want to see all of the holiday options search engines presented. “They want [results] tailored to their needs,” he said.