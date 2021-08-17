It includes 29 sailings throughout Europe and Russia, including a 15-day "Magnificent Europe" itinerary from Amsterdam to Budapest, starting at £3,395pp.

An eight-day "Balkan Gems" sailing from Budapest to Giurgiu comes in at £2,195pp.

Travelmarvel cruises will sail on the line’s three new Contemporary Class river ships, Polaris, Capella and Vega, which are set to launch in 2022.

Paul Melinis, APT managing director, said the line’s agent partners and customers have reported a "desire" to lock in future travel plans.

"2023 is going to be a big year for travel, and we anticipate that the kind of multi-destination trips that have been so challenging in recent times will be hugely popular," he added.

"As such, we are releasing our best-selling European and Russian river cruises for sale early to help the trade start to capitalise on that demand, and give their clients something fantastic to start looking forward to."