APT will offer yacht sailings along the Adriatic coast for the first time as part of its newly launched 2022 Europe & Russia cruising programme.
The 34-guest Lady Eleganza is the brand’s first “boutique” ship in Europe and the vessel, debuting next April, will operate eight-day itineraries from Opatija to Dubrovnik leading in from £1,995pp.
Highlights of the voyage include visiting Krka National Park, exploring Rab, Sibenik, and Split and taking a guided tour of Dubrovnik.
Adriatic coast trips can be extended with pre- or post-cruise land tours, with a 12-day combined cruise and tour option leading in from £2,765pp and including transport in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes.
Also new from APT for 2022 is an eight-day Rhine & Moselle Christmas Markets cruise sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. Priced from £1,695pp and departing 16 and 23 December 2022.
APT’s full 2022 Europe & Russia programme of 18 cruises is available online from 11 March and the operator will also be bringing back printed brochures.
Agents wishing to receive a copy of the Europe & Russia 2022 brochure can request it via APT’s sales team.
Brochures will include a QR codes for every cruise, making it easier for customers and agents to access information and research their trips digitally.
APT’s 2022 Europe & Russia programme is supported by a new “March Madness” incentive with agents booking any 2022 APT or Travelmarvel cruise or tour between 10-31 March receiving a £20 Love2Shop voucher.