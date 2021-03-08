The 34-guest Lady Eleganza is the brand’s first “boutique” small ship in Europe and will debut next April

APT will offer yacht sailings along the Adriatic coast for the first time as part of its newly launched 2022 Europe & Russia cruising programme.

The 34-guest Lady Eleganza is the brand’s first “boutique” ship in Europe and the vessel, debuting next April, will operate eight-day itineraries from Opatija to Dubrovnik leading in from £1,995pp.

Highlights of the voyage include visiting Krka National Park, exploring Rab, Sibenik, and Split and taking a guided tour of Dubrovnik.

Adriatic coast trips can be extended with pre- or post-cruise land tours, with a 12-day combined cruise and tour option leading in from £2,765pp and including transport in a chauffeur-driven Mercedes.

Also new from APT for 2022 is an eight-day Rhine & Moselle Christmas Markets cruise sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. Priced from £1,695pp and departing 16 and 23 December 2022.

APT’s full 2022 Europe & Russia programme of 18 cruises is available online from 11 March and the operator will also be bringing back printed brochures.

Agents wishing to receive a copy of the Europe & Russia 2022 brochure can request it via APT’s sales team.

Brochures will include a QR codes for every cruise, making it easier for customers and agents to access information and research their trips digitally.

APT’s 2022 Europe & Russia programme is supported by a new “March Madness” incentive with agents booking any 2022 APT or Travelmarvel cruise or tour between 10-31 March receiving a £20 Love2Shop voucher.