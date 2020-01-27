Capella and Vega, Contemporary Class ships under APT’s sister brand Travelmarvel, will cruise along the Rhine, Main and Danube for APT’s Essential European Gems and new Balkans itineraries.

They are both two and a half decks, with rooftop bars, terrace gardens, onboard gyms, putting greens, walking tracks and fitness bikes.

They will join Travelmarvel Polaris, which set to make its inaugural sailing in April this year.

APT is also introducing a host of new itineraries down the Danube - one eight-day luxury cruise on board AmaMagna, and three Essential Best of the Balkans trips on board Capella or Vega.

One of the essential itineraries is 15 days, which starts at £2,595 per person for a twin share, and two are eight days, starting at £1,795 per person for the same.

There are also new itineraries on the Highlights of the Rhine & Main trips, between Amsterdam and Nuremberg for eight days departing on 31 March 2021 or Budapest to Nuremberg for nine days departing 6 April 2021.

Prices for the these itineraries start from £1,795 and £1,945 respectively, per person for a twin share.