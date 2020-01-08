Katie Elson, who has previously held a number of senior marketing and creative roles for Thomas Cook, will be the new head of marketing transformation at the tour operator.

She has also worked with products from skiing, touring and luxury travel in her career.

“Having worked on global marketing campaigns and rebrands, I’m thrilled to be taking on such an innovative role with APT at such an exciting time," said Elson.

She "can’t wait to develop the marketing strategy and support the growth strategy".

Elson will be responsible for reviewing, developing and implementing a new marketing strategy and will report to managing director for the UK and Europe, Paul Melinis.



He said: "I am delighted to welcome Katie to the APT family. Her experience and knowledge of the UK trade and today’s consumer will be a great addition to our team, as we plan to launch many new projects this year.

"Having someone like Katie on board to drive forward our marketing strategy will be vital to ensuring our business remains ahead of the curve, in these ever-changing times."