As more people take trips again this summer, let’s not forget that more families than ever are unable to enjoy a break, says Philippa Harris, chair of the Family Holiday Association.
We are all in the industry so we instinctively know that holidays are important – right from the moment planning starts the anticipation gives those involved a lift, something to look forward to, something that can really impact on everyday life.
It’s just a month before I join colleagues from Clia, the cruise industry association, on a 156km cycle challenge through the New Forest and the nerves are beginning to creep in.
It’ll be great to see people in the industry again. Cruise is such an important part of travel, and by the time of the challenge, it will have been six weeks since international cruises were allowed to restart and at the end of a fantastic summer of “seacations” around the UK.
People will be feeling invigorated by their new environment and by working again, which will be so exciting.
But as travel begins to open up, we can’t ignore the fact that more families than ever before are unable to enjoy a break. And for families already facing challenging circumstances like ill health, disability, bereavement or trauma, this last year has added additional pressures.
These are the families we help to have a break at the Family Holiday Association. Because we know that the impact of a holiday can last a lifetime.
We’ve been supporting families to have a UK break for more than 40 years but sadly had to cancel our breaks last year due to the pandemic.
But since we restarted offering breaks in May, the demand is higher than ever.
The cycle ride is aiming to raise £10,000 and support up to 40 families to spend a few days away creating precious memories, and it’s the thought of this that will push me on when the challenge gets tough.
I’m looking forward to being part of the team, wearing the T-shirt and cycling alongside the others. I’ll be a bit nervous before we start, but once we set off there’ll be a real sense of camaraderie.
I cycle as a hobby (more slowly, I suspect, than some of the others!), and so this definitely will be a challenge.
I want to go a bit quicker than my usual speed. I did a similar challenge along the Rhine three years ago when I first became chair, and cycled for 18 days covering 50-60 miles a day.
This time I’ll be cycling further in one day than I did in any day along the Rhine, but as it’s just the one day I can afford to push myself more – I just have the one shot!
Raising money for the Family Holiday Association makes it so rewarding. It’s a serious subject but there’s no reason why it can’t be fun as well.
To find out more about the FHA and Clia’s challenge, and to donate, visit: justgiving.com/campaign/CLIACycle21