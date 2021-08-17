We are all in the industry so we instinctively know that holidays are important – right from the moment planning starts the anticipation gives those involved a lift, something to look forward to, something that can really impact on everyday life.

It’s just a month before I join colleagues from Clia, the cruise industry association, on a 156km cycle challenge through the New Forest and the nerves are beginning to creep in.

It’ll be great to see people in the industry again. Cruise is such an important part of travel, and by the time of the challenge, it will have been six weeks since international cruises were allowed to restart and at the end of a fantastic summer of “seacations” around the UK.

People will be feeling invigorated by their new environment and by working again, which will be so exciting.

But as travel begins to open up, we can’t ignore the fact that more families than ever before are unable to enjoy a break. And for families already facing challenging circumstances like ill health, disability, bereavement or trauma, this last year has added additional pressures.

These are the families we help to have a break at the Family Holiday Association. Because we know that the impact of a holiday can last a lifetime.

We’ve been supporting families to have a UK break for more than 40 years but sadly had to cancel our breaks last year due to the pandemic.

But since we restarted offering breaks in May, the demand is higher than ever.