Asia specialist operator Inside Travel Group has reported a “reassuring” desire by consumers to plan future trips - in spite of what its co-founder branded government’s "destructive policy towards international travel".

The company, which runs InsideJapan and InsideAsia, has released the results of its 2021 Travel Sentiment Survey, quizzing 2,400 members of its database in late spring.

The survey found 42% of respondents were likely to spend more on their next international trip than they would usually – up from 31% last summer.

Research also revealed 40% of respondents are expecting to travel in winter 2021, while most foresee their next international long-haul trip taking place in spring 2022.

56% surveyed indicated they are “very or somewhat likely" to book their next long-haul holiday with a tour operator and nearly 80% of respondents were “very likely” to plan a trip to Japan “within the next couple of years” – up from 77% in 2020.

Another destination performing highly was Singapore, with more than a third surveyed looking to plan a trip, while South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam were also slated as possible next destinations for 25% of respondents.

James Mundy, Inside Travel Group’s PR and partnerships manager, said the operator’s research showed there is "some hope" to be gained despite the UK’s traffic light system "causing problems" for the travel sector.