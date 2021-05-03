Tips for guides, drivers and other in-destination staff will be included in ETG's prices (Credit: Experience Travel Group)

Experience Travel Group will, in future, include tips for guides, drivers and other ground staff in-destination in the overall cost of its holidays.

The Asia specialist said the full cost of the holiday, including the tip, would be fully commissionable, offering agents "a real point of difference".



What was previously a discretionary amount decided by the client will now be charged as a fixed sum based on the length and style of the trip.



This sum will be automatically included in the overall cost of the holiday, and split fairly between each experience provider involved locally.



If the client feels they did not receive satisfactory service from their guides throughout the holiday, they are entitled to a full refund of the tip upon their return.



Sam Clark, managing director and co-founder of Experience Travel Group, said: "This initiative is truly groundbreaking for the travel industry. Going ’tip-inclusive’ is fairer for our customers and for our local employees.



"Our clients will receive an upfront cost that better reflects the real cost of the holiday. Best of all, it will remove that often difficult and sometimes stressful moment when you wonder when, how and what amount should to tip this guide. We think it will give our travel agent partners a real point of difference for their clients."