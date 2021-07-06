The Association of Women Travel Executives (AWTE) has appointed a new board, with Claire Osborne re-elected to serve a third term as chair to provide continuity as the Covid crisis continues.

Lindsay Garvey-Jones will serve as vice chair for 2021/22 and communications lead, Linzi Barber as secretary, Helen Tustin as finance director, and Emma-Jane Nutbrown as membership director.



Jane Pinfold will hold the association’s events brief; Michelle Laverick, PR; Wendy Missenden, website director; and Lisa Henning, project and partnerships, with Aphrodite Burton assuming responsibility for the association’s benevolent missions.



“It has been a really challenging year for everyone in the travel industry," said Osborne. "I’m delighted to have been re-elected as chair for an additional year to continue to support the association and its members."



For 2021/22, the association’s membership fee will be held at £80 after being made complimentary last year; details of its first face-to-face networking event will follow shortly, and the association has also confirmed its annual Christmas lunch will return this year on Monday 6 December.