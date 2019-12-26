TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
At least 12 killed as Bek Air flight crashes in Kazakhstan

27 Dec 2019by Jennifer Morris

At least a dozen people have died after a Bek Air flight came down in Kazakhstan this morning (27 December). 

Flight Z92100 had not long taken off from Almaty – Kazakhstan’s largest city – headed for the country’s capital Nur-Sultan when it crashed, BBC News reports. The cause has not yet been determined.

 

Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said the Fokker 100 aircraft lost height at 07.22am (1.22am GMT), before hitting a concrete barrier and crashing into a two-storey building.

 

There were 100 passenger and crew onboard.

 

The interior ministry has reported at least 12 dead, and there are about 60 people being treated in hospital.

 

Bek Air, founded in 1999, cancelled all its flights soon after the crash, although Almaty’s airport said it was operating normally and the flight schedule was unaffected.


Bek Air describes itself as Kazakhstan’s first low-cost airline, with a fleet made up of seven Fokker-100 aircraft.
AirAircraft
