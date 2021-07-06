The walkout later this month will affect six airports – Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Benbecula and Dundee. The Prospect union said the strike was an escalation in its industrial action, which dates back to January, over plans to "centralise air traffic control in Inverness".



Prospect members working for HIAL voted for action at the end of last year, with Prospect accusing HIAL of "removing high-value skilled jobs from economies that can ill-afford to lose them".



HIAL branded the 24-hour walkout "extremely disappointing" and said it came at a crucial time for aviation as it seeks to emerge from the Covid crisis. It called on the union to work with the group on its "modernisation project".



Loganair customers booked to travel on affected flights will be able to transfer their booking without incurring a change fee or having to pay a fare difference to another Loganair flight. This extends to alternative routes, if they wish. They can otherwise request a full refund.



Affected customers will be notified of their options by email on Thursday (15 July) and details on how to manage their booking.