Direct flights from London to the Faroe Islands will resume this summer.
Atlantic Airways has announced a weekly Gatwick-Vagar service, due to get under way on 23 June.
The Faroese flag carrier last operated a direct London route to and from Stansted in 2014.
The route will operate from 23 June to 11 August, complementing the carrier’s connections via Denmark and its existing twice-weekly Edinburgh service.
Flights will be operated by an Airbus A320neo aircraft. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (26 February).
Vagar is around a 45-minute drive west of Faroese capital Torshavn.