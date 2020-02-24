Atlantic Airways has announced a weekly Gatwick-Vagar service, due to get under way on 23 June.



The Faroese flag carrier last operated a direct London route to and from Stansted in 2014.



The route will operate from 23 June to 11 August, complementing the carrier’s connections via Denmark and its existing twice-weekly Edinburgh service.



Flights will be operated by an Airbus A320neo aircraft. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (26 February).



Vagar is around a 45-minute drive west of Faroese capital Torshavn.