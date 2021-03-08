Atol protection for the issuing of refund credit notes (RCNs) has been extended by one month from the end of March to 30 April 2021.

The move by the Air Travel Trust (ATT) comes one day after Abta made a similar decision to extend its RCNs by a month due to the effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The ATT’s short-term extension of Atol protection for RCNs does not affect the current expiry date for this protection, which remains 30 September 2021 when government backing is set to end. Although the ATT is “working with government to finalise a further update” on this date.



Paul Smith, consumer director at the CAA, said: “Consumers are entitled to a full refund for cancelled package holidays. However, extending the deadline for issuing Atol-protected refund credit notes allows travel companies to offer this option, meaning that consumers will not be at financial risk if they choose to accept a refund credit note.”

Terms for the issuing of Atol-protected RCNs have not changed with the latest extension.