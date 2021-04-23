Refund credit notes (RCNs) will continue to benefit from Atol protection until the end of September next year, the government and the Air Travel Trust (ATT) have confirmed – a 12-month extension to the scheme.

The validity period for firms to issue new RCNs has also been extended, and will apply indefinitely until further notice. The CAA said on Tuesday (27 April) the ATT would provide at least one month’s advance notice of the scheme coming to an end.



It means consumers whose package bookings are cancelled owing to the Covid crisis can accept a RCN – where suitable for them – in the knowledge they can exchange it for refund cash refund at a later date.



Previously, newly-issued RCNs would only carry Atol protection up to 30 September 2021.