The association made the demand as part of its submission to the CAA, which is just about to close its consultation with the industry on proposed reforms of the Atol consumer protection scheme.





The government carried out a review of airline insolvency in the wake of the collapse of Thomas Cook in 2019. But the process now seems to have stalled with no sign of any legislation heading to parliament.



The vast majority of AAC members (89%) said new airline insolvency rules should be introduced at the same time as any changes to Atol.



While 70% said if the government did not address airline failure, then Atol holders should “reject major changes” to the Atol scheme. The association’s members accounted for more than £5 billion in sales in 2019.