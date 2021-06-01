Plans to reform the current Atol financial protection system could be “really unfair” for the package travel industry unless these reforms are implemented alongside changes to airline insolvency rules.

A consultation on potential changes to the Atol scheme is currently being carried out by the CAA ahead of detailed plans being published next year. This could include the requirement for the greater use of trust accounts to protect consumer cash before they travel.

But John de Vial, special advisor to Abta, said there could be an “unfair playing field across different business models” if package travel companies had to deal with “cost upon cost layered on them” through a new Atol regime.

He added this could end up causing a “shrinking in the share of protected travel arrangements” because of this “cost disadvantage”.

“We think it’s really unfair – albeit through good intentions – if there are further costs placed on to Atol holders and our members when others in the industry are providing the same components of a holiday at the end of the day but are not required to pay these costs,” de Vial argued during a panel discussion at the Abta Travel Matters online conference.