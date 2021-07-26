The association urged all of the African nation ambassadors in the UK to lobby foreign secretary Dominic Raab to "understand what they need to do to put their countries on the consideration list for double vaccinated UK travellers".

Atta welcomed the UK government’s announcement that fully vaccinated travellers from amber countries no longer need to quarantine as a "step closer" to the same soon being possible for red-listed locations.

Nigel Vere Nicoll, president of Atta, said African countries will begin to lose market share to other destinations if "the UK doesn’t start sending travellers to Africa soon".

"This will drive up our rates making Africa less attractive for UK travellers, who will be tempted by so many other destinations as we come out of the pandemic," he added.

"We could be inching our way closer to opening up our red destinations with a careful, risk managed approach taking into account the rising number of double vaccinated travellers."