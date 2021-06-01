Attraction World Group has been bought by a Dutch travel investment firm in a deal that will bring synergies to the UK brand.

The buyer, Ten Oceans Private Equity, controlled by Dutch entrepreneur Lara Timmerman, made an earlier investment in Prioticket, a ticketing platform and strategic partner of Attraction World.

The acquisition will allow Attraction World to globalise its distribution channels.

It said: “The new technology available to Attraction World will lead to a massively broadened product portfolio, including new experiences, innovative combos and bundles, pass options and upsell opportunities.”

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, sees chief executive Paul Stobbs move to an advisory role within the group.



Chief commercial officer Oliver Nicholls moves to the role of chief executive alongside Justin Mahoney, who will continue as chief operating officer but taking wider responsibility.

“We are delighted to be moving onto a new chapter at Attraction World,” said Mahoney.

“Having worked with the team at Prioticket over the past 18 months and discovering the synergies between the two companies, we were delighted when Lara and her team expressed interest in investing in Attraction World.

“This will have a long-lasting, positive impact for all of our current and future partners, as through this partnership Prioticket’s industry-leading technology will be unlocked for them.”

Nicholls added: “We have secured many new distribution partnerships over the last 18 months, some within our traditional travel agent market, but also across other markets, and the new investment will allow us to further these opportunities.”

Timmerman said she saw “a lot of synergies across the two businesses”.

“By acquiring Attraction World, we can further nurture key strategic relationships with Disney, Universal, Merlin Entertainments, Hornblower Group and City Sightseeing.”

She said she was keen on other similar acquisitions.

“We will continue to review other investment opportunities across the industry where we feel there are complimentary partnerships.”