Birmingham-based travel business Attraction World has partnered with University College Birmingham (UCB) to offer a summer internship programme.

Placements in sales, marketing, graphic design and social media management will be available.

Students will develop "a variety of soft skills, including communication, personal effectiveness, presentation, creative problem solving and influencing".

Olly Nicholls, chief executive of Attraction World, said investing in "grass roots growth is important at any organisation".

"With on-the-job experience now becoming a crucial factor for employers, I believe that gaining this work experience will give students a competitive advantage over their peers; that’s where an internship can make all the difference," he continued.

Kathryn Hayat, senior lecturer at UCB, described how the university has worked closely with Attraction World over the past year.

She said: "We are very excited to promote the internship programme at Attraction World this summer."