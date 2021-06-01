Monday’s national press featured a range of encouraging headlines for the travel industry, with many hinting at a further reopening of travel in August.

Hopes have been raised by the continuing pace of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out and research among arrivals from amber list countries, which show few cases of Covid among them.

There are signals coming from cabinet members that additional restrictions on travel could finally be lifted in the near future.

Hope grows for family holidays by end of July

Ministers will consider plans as early as this week for family holidays to Europe to be allowed from the end of next month. Hopes were raised after no evidence of Covid variants were found in 23,000 people arriving from amber list countries. DfT officials are drawing up plans to allow vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children to holiday. However, lifting lockdown early is unlikely. (The Telegraph)

Only one in 200 amber list travellers have virus

No variants of concern have been found in any passenger returning from the 167 amber list countries. Only 89 of 23,465 passengers who entered the UK between 20 May and 9 June tested positive for Covid. Ministers will meet on Thursday to update the traffic light system and could announce a new policy as early as next Monday. (The Times)

Chance of early end to lockdown as a million jabs booked

More than one million Covid jabs were booked in two days after the NHS vaccination programme was opened to all remaining adults in England. Six appointments were booked per second, meaning the government could end all Covid rules two weeks early on 5 July. (The Mirror)

Disney accused of raising theme park prices

Disney has been accused of hiking prices despite cancelling some of its parades and firework displays during Covid. The theme park operator is said to have increased the amount of ancillary sales such as extra charges for new rides as well as hiking hotel rates. (The Mail)

New flexible train ticket introduced

A season ticket aimed at commuters who work partly from home has been introduced in England. The new ticket can be used for eight days in any month-long period and is targeted at those who will work flexibly after lockdown ends. (BBC)