The new site, which went live on 20 December, features real-time availability, pricing, promotions, special offers and search functionality.

Passengers can view itinerary details, expedition team bios and ship details on the new platform.

When the agent facility launches in January, the trade will have access to news, updates, webinar announcements, and a live, step-by-step reservation facility for specific voyages.

In searching, users can select duration, date, price, activities and expedition types.

Enquiries on the reservation facility will be held for seven days before a deposit is required, to allow for decision making.

Once bookings are complete, passengers will then be given access to the customer-facing section of the site to track their reservation, with pre-departure notes on packing and preparation.

This comes as Aurora christened a new ship, Greg Mortimer, in November.